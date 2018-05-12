Dinner in the Field at Barn Kestrel w/ Owen Roe

For many years, we have launched our Dinners in the Field seasons at the historic, Barn Kestrel. This beautiful barn was built in 1900 and is one of the best preserved barns in Clackamas County and one of America’s finest. Surrounding the barn is a beautiful queen Victorian home, fields filled with grazing horses and a variety of gardens. No matter the Oregon weather, we will be safe and cozy at the extraordinary venue.

Price includes 6-7 course dinner, wine/beer, tax and gratuity. Menus are subject to change based on seasonal availability of the best ingredients.

Please take note of the following policies before purchasing your tickets:

Refunds are not available

Purchased Tickets are dinner-specific, and can not be transferred to another dinner.

If you’d like to give your seats to friends, please send us an email with their names.

Please direct all of your questions to us by email at info@fieldandvineevents.com.

Dinner will be held rain or shine. Please bring or wear the appropriate attire.

We offer a vegetarian option for the main course only. (please check the vegetarian option box at checkout).

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-in-the-field-at-barn-kestrel-w-owen-roe-tickets-43117814544?aff=efbevent.