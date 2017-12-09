Dinner at The Diner with R. Stuart & Co.

Something different is happening out at The Diner in McMinnville, when the egg pans are put away and the corned beef is all wrapped up, out comes the science kit for a little after hours experimentation. Experimentation for what you might ask? For You! Each month we play with the beautiful bounty that is available here in Yamhill County to perfect dishes and concepts that we discuss and create. So what do we do with these fun dishes and concepts, but pair them with local artisans producing craft beverages to tell a story through food and drink that really tells time and place.

Get your tickets for a fun dinner featuring ‘elegant, fun, and vivacious wines” from R.Stuart & Co playfully paired with a seasonal, scientific, and artistic seven course tasting menu crafted by Chef Kyle Chriestenson and friends at The Diner. This is will be a meal that will delight your palate, please your taste buds, fill your belly, but mess with your mind. Join us!

