Diane Patterson Trio at Wild Wines

Wild Wines is celebrating its 10th year! Come lively up yourself with the Diane Patterson Trio! Mystic acoustic americana on guitar, ukulele, mighty songwriting, international touring and recording artist accompanied by the great Finn Juhl and TBA!



Free, family-friendly event.

Wine, food, and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase.



Farm/winery Tour begins at 5:30pm

Music at 6:30pm



Face painting, outdoor games, wine trivia contest, raffle to win tickets to our first annual winemaker's dinner!



For more info: (541)899-1565 or email wildwines@gmail.com