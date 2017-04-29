 Calendar Home
Location:Wild Wines
Map:4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
Phone: 5418991565
Email:wildwines@gmail.com
Website:http://4550 Little Applegate Rd
All Dates:Apr 29, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Diane Patterson Trio at Wild Wines

Wild Wines is celebrating its 10th year! Come lively up yourself with the Diane Patterson Trio! Mystic acoustic americana on guitar, ukulele, mighty songwriting, international touring and recording artist accompanied by the great Finn Juhl and TBA!

Free, family-friendly event.
Wine, food, and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase.

Farm/winery Tour begins at 5:30pm
Music at 6:30pm

Face painting, outdoor games, wine trivia contest, raffle to win tickets to our first annual winemaker's dinner!

For more info: (541)899-1565 or email wildwines@gmail.com

Wild Wines
Wild Wines 97530 4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
