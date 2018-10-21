 Calendar Home
Location:Covered Court Area
Map:1116 Mission Street SE, Salem, OR 97302
Phone: 5033631825
Email:yvonne@deepwoodmuseum.org
Website:http://1116 Mission Street SE
All Dates:Oct 21, 2018 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Deepwood Wine & Jazz

Our annual Wine & Jazz Festival has moved to the fall as a celebration of the year’s harvest. Enjoy wine tasting from an array of both new and returning wineries while listening to live jazz music and the beauty of the Deepwood Gardens. There will also be great food, beer, and more! Proceeds from this event support Deepwood's preservation and programs.

 

Fee: $15 or 2 for $25 advance

Enjoy wine, beer and delicious food amidst the beauty of Deepwood Estate and the sounds of live jazz

