|Location:
|Covered Court Area
|Map:
|1116 Mission Street SE, Salem, OR 97302
|Phone:
|5033631825
|Email:
|yvonne@deepwoodmuseum.org
|Website:
|http://1116 Mission Street SE
|All Dates:
Deepwood Wine & Jazz
Our annual Wine & Jazz Festival has moved to the fall as a celebration of the year’s harvest. Enjoy wine tasting from an array of both new and returning wineries while listening to live jazz music and the beauty of the Deepwood Gardens. There will also be great food, beer, and more! Proceeds from this event support Deepwood's preservation and programs.
Fee: $15 or 2 for $25 advance
Enjoy wine, beer and delicious food amidst the beauty of Deepwood Estate and the sounds of live jazz