De Ponte Cellars Winemaker's Dinner with The Painted Lady

The perfect experience for the wine and food lover

Thursday, January 25th, 2018 at Lonesome Rock Firehouse in Carlton

Canapés paired with Sparkling Wine

First Course

Bay Scallop Gratin in Pastry

2016 Melon de Bougogne

Second Course

Venison Ragout with Mushroom Stuffed Tortellini

2008 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir

Third Course

Crisp Skin Salmon, Cauliflower Puree, Lentils, Black Garlic, Red Wine Jus

2011 Estate Pinot Noir

Dessert

“Chocolate and Coffee”

2013 Baldwin Family Reserve Pinot Noir

Tickets: https://www3.cleverconcepts.net/depontecellars.com/.