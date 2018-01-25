|Location:
|Lonesome Rock Firehouse
|209 N Kutch St, Carlton, OR 97111
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/de-ponte-cellars-winemakers-dinner-with-the-painted-lady/
De Ponte Cellars Winemaker's Dinner with The Painted Lady
The perfect experience for the wine and food lover
Thursday, January 25th, 2018 at Lonesome Rock Firehouse in Carlton
Canapés paired with Sparkling Wine
First Course
Bay Scallop Gratin in Pastry
2016 Melon de Bougogne
Second Course
Venison Ragout with Mushroom Stuffed Tortellini
2008 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir
Third Course
Crisp Skin Salmon, Cauliflower Puree, Lentils, Black Garlic, Red Wine Jus
2011 Estate Pinot Noir
Dessert
“Chocolate and Coffee”
2013 Baldwin Family Reserve Pinot Noir
Tickets: https://www3.cleverconcepts.net/depontecellars.com/.