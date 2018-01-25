 Calendar Home
Location:Lonesome Rock Firehouse
Map:209 N Kutch St, Carlton, OR 97111
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/de-ponte-cellars-winemakers-dinner-with-the-painted-lady/
All Dates:Jan 25, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

De Ponte Cellars Winemaker's Dinner with The Painted Lady

De Ponte Winemakers dinner with The Painted Lady

The perfect experience for the wine and food lover
Thursday, January 25th, 2018 at Lonesome Rock Firehouse in Carlton  

Canapés paired with Sparkling Wine

First Course
Bay Scallop Gratin in Pastry
2016 Melon de Bougogne

Second Course
Venison Ragout with Mushroom Stuffed Tortellini
2008 Dundee Hills Pinot Noir

Third Course
Crisp Skin Salmon, Cauliflower Puree, Lentils, Black Garlic, Red Wine Jus
2011 Estate Pinot Noir

Dessert
“Chocolate and Coffee”
2013 Baldwin Family Reserve Pinot Noir

Tickets: https://www3.cleverconcepts.net/depontecellars.com/.

Lonesome Rock Firehouse
Lonesome Rock Firehouse 97111 209 N Kutch St, Carlton, OR 97111
