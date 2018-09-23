 Calendar Home
Location:Niche Wine Bar
Map:1013 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Email:coop@redhencollective.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/day-drinking-with-molly-live-tickets-50378371064
All Dates:Sep 23, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Day Drinking with Molly LIVE

Day Drinking with Molly LIVE is an afternoon gathering featuring laugh-out-loud wine tasting with Molly Madden, Founder of RedHen Collective, along with real talk about farmers, equity, RedHen’s Direct Public Offering and their vision for the new wine economy.

People interested in wine and social impact investing are invited to attend.

Learn more at www.redhencollective.com

 

Fee: $25

Join us for a wine tasting and discussion on the new wine economy and our direct public offering.

