Day Drinking with Molly LIVE

Day Drinking with Molly LIVE is an afternoon gathering featuring laugh-out-loud wine tasting with Molly Madden, Founder of RedHen Collective, along with real talk about farmers, equity, RedHen’s Direct Public Offering and their vision for the new wine economy.



People interested in wine and social impact investing are invited to attend.



Learn more at www.redhencollective.com

Fee: $25