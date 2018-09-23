|Location:
|Niche Wine Bar
|1013 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Day Drinking with Molly LIVE
Day Drinking with Molly LIVE is an afternoon gathering featuring laugh-out-loud wine tasting with Molly Madden, Founder of RedHen Collective, along with real talk about farmers, equity, RedHen’s Direct Public Offering and their vision for the new wine economy.
People interested in wine and social impact investing are invited to attend.
Fee: $25
Join us for a wine tasting and discussion on the new wine economy and our direct public offering.