 Calendar Home
Location:The Magnolia
Map:4075 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
Phone: 5034594081
Email:magnoliascorner@gmail.com
Website:http://themagnoliabar.com
All Dates:Jul 13, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Davis Springs Cellars - Winemaker Tasting

*Free tasting with bottle purchase

Rans Sprinkling pouring Thursday 7/13 6pm-9pm

*2016 Pinot Gris – Horse Leap Vineyard, Willamette Valley AVA
*2016 Sauvignon Blanc - Aurora Colony, Willamette Valley AVA
*2016 Rose’ of Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre, Rogue Valley AVA
*2015 Chardonnay - Denison’s Estate Vineyard, Willamette Valley AVA
*2015 Pinot Noir – Barron Wall Vineyard, Chehalem Mountain AVA
*2015 Zinfandel – Portteus Vineyard, Rattlesnake Hills AVA

Fee: $13*

Davis Springs Cellars Winemaker Tasting

The Magnolia
The Magnolia 97212 4075 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS