|Location:
|The Magnolia
|Map:
|4075 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
|Phone:
|5034594081
|Email:
|magnoliascorner@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://themagnoliabar.com
|All Dates:
Davis Springs Cellars - Winemaker Tasting
*Free tasting with bottle purchase
Rans Sprinkling pouring Thursday 7/13 6pm-9pm
*2016 Pinot Gris – Horse Leap Vineyard, Willamette Valley AVA
*2016 Sauvignon Blanc - Aurora Colony, Willamette Valley AVA
*2016 Rose’ of Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre, Rogue Valley AVA
*2015 Chardonnay - Denison’s Estate Vineyard, Willamette Valley AVA
*2015 Pinot Noir – Barron Wall Vineyard, Chehalem Mountain AVA
*2015 Zinfandel – Portteus Vineyard, Rattlesnake Hills AVA
Fee: $13*
Davis Springs Cellars Winemaker Tasting