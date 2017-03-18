 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Trouvére
Map:110 SW 7th St, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/david-jacobs-strain-at-domaine-trouvere/
All Dates:Mar 18, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

David Jacobs Strain at Domaine Trouvére

What: Oregon’s own David Jacobs-Strain will be performing for the first time at The Lange Family’s coffee and wine café. Have a glass of Domaine Trouvére and groove to this eclectic guitarist’s deep blues and funk-jam rhythms.

Who: The prodigious skills of David Jacobs-Strain take him far from his Oregon roots across the US, Canada and Europe to venues like the Newport Folk Festival and the Montreal Jazz Festival. David has shared the stage with musicians including Boz Scaggs (more than 60 shows), Etta James, Taj Mahal, T-Bone Burnett, Lucinda Williams, and Bob Weir. He is a regular at New York City’s Rockwood Music Hall and San Francisco’s American Music Hall. He remembers his roots, performing each year at his first paying gig (age 12): Oregon Country Fair.

When: March 18th from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM (Doors Open at 7PM)

Details: Enjoy a selection of The Lange Family’s wines, including our Lange Estate and Domaine Trouvére labels. Sample our wine by the glass or purchase a bottle for your party.

Tickets: $15 in Advance / $20 At the Door (Lange Estate & Domaine Trouvére Wine Club Members Receive 20% off)

Tickets: https://www.langewinery.com/events/david-jacobs-strain-performing-live-lange-co/.

Domaine Trouvére
Domaine Trouvére 97115 110 SW 7th St, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
