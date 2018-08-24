 Calendar Home
Dancehall Days Concert

Dancehall days is back! Join us for Wine Country Rocks Summer Concert Series held at our 160 - acre scenic vineyard property just 10 minutes west of Salem. Concert doors open at 6 pm. Concert from 7 pm - 9pm. Enjoy wine tasting, gourmet local food options, lakeside viewing, and live music in the heart of the Willamette Valley.

You are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Parking available on site, a short walk to venue so bring comfortable shoes.

 

Fee: $15

