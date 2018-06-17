Daddio’s Wine-Around Car Show

Celebrate Father’s Day at our Car Show and Walk-around Wine Tasting Party!

The cars will be displaying among the vines in our certified Biodynamic vineyard with live 1950s music by Amos True and the Easy Targets (12:30-3:30 pm) so wear your strolling shoes!



$40 admission includes a GoVino glass, tasting flight and barbeque Lunch.

$35 for Wine Club members & designated drivers, free for children 8 years and younger. Event will continue rain or shine!

Fee: $35-40