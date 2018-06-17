|Location:
|Keeler Estate Vineyard
|Map:
|5100 SE RICE LN, AMITY, OR 97101-2327
|Phone:
|503-687-2618
|Email:
|info@keelerestatevineyard.com
|Website:
|http://keelerestatevineyard.orderport.net/wines/Events
|All Dates:
Daddio’s Wine-Around Car Show
Celebrate Father’s Day at our Car Show and Walk-around Wine Tasting Party!
The cars will be displaying among the vines in our certified Biodynamic vineyard with live 1950s music by Amos True and the Easy Targets (12:30-3:30 pm) so wear your strolling shoes!
$40 admission includes a GoVino glass, tasting flight and barbeque Lunch.
$35 for Wine Club members & designated drivers, free for children 8 years and younger. Event will continue rain or shine!
Fee: $35-40
