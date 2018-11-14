|Location:
|Red Cross Building at Fort Vancouver Historic Reserve
|Map:
|605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
|Phone:
|360-696-4498
|Email:
|cweswine@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.columbiawillamettewine.org
|All Dates:
CWES Program: Zinfandel & Primitivo Review
The monthly education program of Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) will explore the differences (if any) of Zinfandel vs Primitivo. The wines will be selected and discussed by VinCru of Seattle. You will taste 7 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites prepared by the NW Culinary Institute.
We meet at the restored Red Cross Building in Fort Vancouver Historic Reserve.
Program fee is $40 and $30 for society members. Society annual membership is just $35. Pay at the door with cash, check or credit card.
Reserve at cweswine@gmail.com
Fee: $40; $30 for society members
Taste and compare Zinfandel vs Primitivo with 7 wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites.