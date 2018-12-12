CWES Program: Zerba Cellars

The monthly education program of Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) will spotlight the wines of Zerba Cellars of Milton-Freewater OR (with an additional tasting room in Dundee OR). You will hear from the winemaker discussing their terrior and philosophy while tasting 7 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites prepared by NW Culinary Institute.

We meet at the restored Red Cross Building in Fort Vancouver Historic Reserve. Program fee is $40 and $30 for society members. Society annual membership is just $35. Pay at the door with cash, check or credit card.

Reserve at cweswine@gmail.com.

Fee: $40; $30 for society members