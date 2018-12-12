 Calendar Home
Location:Red Cross Building at Fort Vancouver Historic Reserve
Map:605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
Phone: 360-696-4498
Email:cweswine@gmail.com
Website:http://www.columbiawillamettewine.org
All Dates:Dec 12, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

CWES Program: Zerba Cellars

The monthly education program of Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) will spotlight the wines of Zerba Cellars of Milton-Freewater OR (with an additional tasting room in Dundee OR). You will hear from the winemaker discussing their terrior and philosophy while tasting 7 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites prepared by NW Culinary Institute.
We meet at the restored Red Cross Building in Fort Vancouver Historic Reserve. Program fee is $40 and $30 for society members. Society annual membership is just $35. Pay at the door with cash, check or credit card.
Reserve at cweswine@gmail.com.

 

Fee: $40; $30 for society members

Zerba Cellars of Milton-Freewater will present 7 wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites.

Red Cross Building at Fort Vancouver Historic Reserve
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

