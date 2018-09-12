 Calendar Home
CWES Program: Willamette Valley Vineyards

The monthly education program of Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) will feature Willamette Valley Vineyards, one of the pioneers of Oregon wine. Join CWES for a tasting of 7 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites prepared by the NW Culinary Institute. You will learn about the terrior and philosophy of the winemaker.
Meet at the restored Red Cross Building, 605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, in the Fort Vancouver Historic Reserve.
Society members are $30 and guests are most welcome at $40. Pay at the door with cash, check or credit card.
RSVP to cweswine@gmail.com.

 

Fee: $40; $30 for society members

Willamette Valley Vineyards will feature 7 wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites.

