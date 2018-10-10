CWES Program: Italian Wine Survey

The monthly education program of Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) will feature a review of fine Italian wines presented by Marcus Loose, owner of Avalon Wine in Portland. Marcus will discuss why he selected these personal favorites with background on the wineries. You will taste 7 premium wines paired with 4 gourmet food bites prepared by NW Culinary Institute.

We meet in the restored Red Cross Building in Fort Vancouver Historic Reserve.

Program fee is $40 and $30 for society members. Pay at the door with cash, check or credit card. Society annual membership is just $35.

Reserve at cweswine@gmail.com.

