Location:The Allison Inn & Spa in Newberg, Willamette Valley, Oregon Wine Country
Map:2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/cuvee-stroll-at-the-allison-2018/
All Dates:Feb 23, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Cuvée Stroll at The Allison | 2018

The Allison Inn & Spa’s luxuriously relaxing atmosphere is the setting for Cuvée Stroll.

Guests will delight in an exclusive walkaround tasting event, enjoying offerings from artisan food purveyors and more than a dozen premier local wineries in an uncrowded and unhurried atmosphere.

Tickets are $50 and include a commemorative crystal tasting glass. Proceeds benefit the Yamhill Enrichment Society (YES). Tickets are limited – be sure to get yours early!

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cuvee-stroll-at-the-allison-2018-tickets-41062970450.

