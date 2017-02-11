 Calendar Home
Location:Scott Paul Wines
Map:128 S. Pine St., Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 5038527300
Email:rodolphe@scottpaul.com
Website:http://scottpaul.com/events/
All Dates:Feb 11, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Cupid is Stupid

Let’s honor singles, loners and eligible with Scott Paul & Wildstock Wines anti-valentine’ day celebration.

A fantasy world where Harry never met Sally, heart shaped piñatas shouldn’t be a thing, voodoo dolls have replaced diaries and wine is your most reliable and lasting relationship.

 

Fee: $20.00

…Cupid is Stupid… Scott Paul & Wildstock Wines Anti-Valentine’s Event

