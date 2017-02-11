|Location:
|Scott Paul Wines
|Map:
|128 S. Pine St., Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|5038527300
|Email:
|rodolphe@scottpaul.com
|Website:
|http://scottpaul.com/events/
|All Dates:
Cupid is Stupid
Let’s honor singles, loners and eligible with Scott Paul & Wildstock Wines anti-valentine’ day celebration.
A fantasy world where Harry never met Sally, heart shaped piñatas shouldn’t be a thing, voodoo dolls have replaced diaries and wine is your most reliable and lasting relationship.
Fee: $20.00
…Cupid is Stupid… Scott Paul & Wildstock Wines Anti-Valentine’s Event