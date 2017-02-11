Cupid's Cuvee: Blend Up Your Love

We invite you and your sweetheart to join us for a blending seminar at Torii Mor Winery! Create your own blend, enjoy Valentine's chocolates and light bites, and mingle with our winemakers as they help you create your very own Torii Mor wine. You might even see a sneak peek of our 2016 Rosé.



Cost per couple: $75



Seatings at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm.