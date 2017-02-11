 Calendar Home
Location:Torii Mor Winery
Map:18365 NE Fairview DR, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503-554-0105
Email:info@toriimorwinery.com
Website:http://www.toriimorwinery.com/product/Cupid-s-Cuvee?pageID=F355DA22-035F-7226-51E2-853F6A4BF95F&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=10&
All Dates:Feb 11, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Cupid's Cuvee: Blend Up Your Love

We invite you and your sweetheart to join us for a blending seminar at Torii Mor Winery! Create your own blend, enjoy Valentine's chocolates and light bites, and mingle with our winemakers as they help you create your very own Torii Mor wine. You might even see a sneak peek of our 2016 Rosé.

Cost per couple: $75

Seatings at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm.

