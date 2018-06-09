|Location:
Faith, Hope and Chairty Vineyards
70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760
(541)-526-5075
events@fhcvineyards.com
http://https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/reservation-events
Crush Cancer Weekend
The weekend will consist of live music, an off-road race, a silent auction, raffles, and more, all benefitting The Fred Hutchinson Research Center. Register now for the 5k, 10k, or Half Marathon at faithhopeandcharityevents.com.
Join Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards during their Crush Cancer Weekend Event!