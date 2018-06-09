 Calendar Home
Location:Faith, Hope and Chairty Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760
Phone: (541)-526-5075
Email:events@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/reservation-events
All Dates:Jun 9, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Crush Cancer Weekend

The weekend will consist of live music, an off-road race, a silent auction, raffles, and more, all benefitting The Fred Hutchinson Research Center. Register now for the 5k, 10k, or Half Marathon at faithhopeandcharityevents.com.

Join Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards during their Crush Cancer Weekend Event!

