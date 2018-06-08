|Location:
|Faith, Hope and Chairty Vineyards
|Map:
|70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760
|Phone:
|(541)-526-5075
|Email:
|events@fhcvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/reservation-events
|All Dates:
Crush Cancer Benefit Concert: Patty Davis Band
June 8, 6-9pm - a benefit for The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research foundation. $10 cover fee, kids 12 & under are free. Wine Club Members enjoy $5 off cover fees. Get your tickets today and reserve a table! Wood-fire pizzas, beer, wine and fun!
Fee: $10 + food/beverages
Join Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards for an evening of live music by the Patty Davis Band!