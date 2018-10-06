|Location:
Delfino Winery
3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
541-673-7575
CountryRockFest at Delfino with Aces Wild
Join us with Aces Wild for a night of kickin' country and southern rock. This is a high energy band that puts on a great show and makes sure you have as much fun as they do. Get ready to party!
And....shhh....it's Jims birthday too!
Social Hour 4:30pm. Showtime 5pm - 8pm
Ticket price includes wine tasting, music & door prizes!
Food available for purchase by Smokehouse Catering & BBQ
Wine & beer available for sale
Seating first-come first-served so bring a chair or blanket just in case...
Plenty of parking -- RV friendly!
Ticket Reservations -- call Delfino Winery
Fee: $10