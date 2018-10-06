CountryRockFest at Delfino with Aces Wild

Join us with Aces Wild for a night of kickin' country and southern rock. This is a high energy band that puts on a great show and makes sure you have as much fun as they do. Get ready to party!



And....shhh....it's Jims birthday too!



Social Hour 4:30pm. Showtime 5pm - 8pm



Ticket price includes wine tasting, music & door prizes!



Food available for purchase by Smokehouse Catering & BBQ



Wine & beer available for sale



Seating first-come first-served so bring a chair or blanket just in case...



Plenty of parking -- RV friendly!



Ticket Reservations -- call Delfino Winery

Fee: $10