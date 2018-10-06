 Calendar Home
Location:Delfino Winery
Map:3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 541-673-7575
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/countryrockfest-at-delfino-with-aces-wild.html
All Dates:Oct 6, 2018 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm

CountryRockFest at Delfino with Aces Wild

Join us with Aces Wild for a night of kickin' country and southern rock. This is a high energy band that puts on a great show and makes sure you have as much fun as they do. Get ready to party!

And....shhh....it's Jims birthday too!

Social Hour 4:30pm. Showtime 5pm - 8pm

Ticket price includes wine tasting, music & door prizes!

Food available for purchase by Smokehouse Catering & BBQ

Wine & beer available for sale

Seating first-come first-served so bring a chair or blanket just in case...

Plenty of parking -- RV friendly!

Ticket Reservations -- call Delfino Winery

 

Fee: $10

