Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 503-648-8198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/country-night-at-oak-knoll-winery.html
All Dates:Aug 17, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Country Night at Oak Knoll Winery

Kurt Van Meter has shared the stage with country super stars Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Little Big Town and Montgomery Gentry just to name a few. Kurt's live show is high energy and crowd inclusive. Kurt Van Meter and his band make the crowd the show so be ready to sing along and enjoy excellent country music.

Time: 6pm - 9pm, gates open at 5pm
Food : Smoked Brisket is available for purchase from the James Gang BBQ. Or bring your own picnic dinner.

Cost is $5 for all ages.
NO OUTSIDE drinks of any kind allowed in.

 

Fee: $5

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
