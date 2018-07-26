|Location:
|Anne Amie Vineyards
|6580 Northeast Mineral Springs Road, Carlton, Oregon 97111
|5038642991
|contactus@anneamie.com
|http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/counter-culture-2018-tickets-43329217857
Counter Culture 2018
Each year, we kick off the International Pinot Noir Celebration with Counter Culture: The Original Pre-IPNC Food & Wine Festival.
With a beautiful setting above our estate vineyard, guests can enjoy sweeping views of the Pacific Coast Range while indulging in world-class cuisine from a selection of Portland and the Willamette Valley's best restaurants, all paired with fantastic wines from Oregon and beyond.
Restaurants
Bamboo Sushi
Big's Chicken
Biwa
Bollywood Theater
The Country Cat
Ember & Vine
Gado Gado
Ned Ludd
Party Downtown
Pizza Jerk
Pok Pok
Pura Vida
Ruby Jewel
Wares
Wineries
Anne Amie Vineyards
Archery Summit
Chamisal Vineyards
Gypsy Dancer
Hiyu
James Rahn Wine Company
La Follette
Lede Family Wines
Lenné Estate
Marshall Davis
Mitchell Imports
Pamplin Family Winery
Talley Vineyards
...more to come!
Brewery
Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery
Music
DJ Substitute Teachers
Sponsors
Flag & Wire Coffee Co.
S. Pellegrino
Smith Teamaker
Fee: $75 – $115
Counter Culture: The Original Pre-IPNC Food & Wine Festival