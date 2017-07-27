|Location:
|Anne Amie Vineyards
|Map:
|6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd., Carlton, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|503-864-2991
|Email:
|contactus@anneamie.com
|Website:
|http://anneamie.com/events/counter-culture/
|All Dates:
Counter Culture 2017
Each year, we kick off the International Pinot Noir Celebration with our pre-IPNC event, Counter Culture: A Celebration of Urban Street Food and International Wines.
With a beautiful setting above our estate vineyards, guests can enjoy sweeping views of the Pacific Coast Range while indulging in world-class “street food” cuisine from a selection of the best restaurants and food carts in Portland paired with fantastic wines from all over the world.
Fee: $75 - $115
**Early Bird tickets available now - June 30th**