Location:Anne Amie Vineyards
Map:6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd., Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 503-864-2991
Email:contactus@anneamie.com
Website:http://anneamie.com/events/counter-culture/
All Dates:Jul 27, 2017 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Counter Culture 2017

Each year, we kick off the International Pinot Noir Celebration with our pre-IPNC event, Counter Culture: A Celebration of Urban Street Food and International Wines.

With a beautiful setting above our estate vineyards, guests can enjoy sweeping views of the Pacific Coast Range while indulging in world-class “street food” cuisine from a selection of the best restaurants and food carts in Portland paired with fantastic wines from all over the world.

Fee: $75 - $115

**Early Bird tickets available now - June 30th**

