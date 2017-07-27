Counter Culture 2017

Each year, we kick off the International Pinot Noir Celebration with our pre-IPNC event, Counter Culture: A Celebration of Urban Street Food and International Wines.



With a beautiful setting above our estate vineyards, guests can enjoy sweeping views of the Pacific Coast Range while indulging in world-class “street food” cuisine from a selection of the best restaurants and food carts in Portland paired with fantastic wines from all over the world.

Fee: $75 - $115