Location:Coeur de Terre Estate Winery and Tasting Room
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-883-4111
Email:event@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://www.cdtvineyard.com
All Dates:Jun 11, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Counter Culture 2017

By popular demand, SKYBOUND BLUE kicks off our "Second Sunday Music Series" at Coeur de Terre. Take it all in, sit back, relax and enjoy a perfect Sunday afternoon in Wine Country. Food cart available. FREE to all ages. 1pm-4pm.

Fee: FREE all ages.

Coeur de Terre Estate Winery and Tasting Room
Coeur de Terre Estate Winery and Tasting Room 21000 21000 SW Eagle Point Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
