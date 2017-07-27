 Calendar Home
Location:Anne Amie Vineyards
Map:6850 NE Mineral Springs Rd, Carlton, OR 972111
Phone: 5038642991
Email:contactus@anneamie.com
Website:http://anneamie.com/event/counter-culture-2017/?instance_id=37
All Dates:Jul 27, 2017 - Jul 28, 2017

Counter Culture

This annual pre-International Pinot Noir Celebration (IPNC) event transports the best of the Portland culinary scene to the wide-open-spaces of Oregon wine country. Anne Amie’s Estate vineyards become a magical setting with sweeping views of the Pacific Coast Range, boasting an abundance of food, wine, and beauty. Try wines and meet winemakers from around the world while indulging in street food cuisine from a selection of the best restaurants and food carts in Portland. Take in the setting sun over the valley’s rolling hills enjoying live music from DJ Substitute Teachers, and a few additional entertainment surprises in store.

Guests will receive an educational crash course in international wine varietals and regions, featuring wines from Analemma Wines, Anne Amie Vineyards, de Lancellotti Family Vineyards, Denison Cellars, Klima Weinhandler, Mitchell Imports, Statera Cellars, Terroirs Originels. Beers will be available from Newberg’s Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery. Counter Culture will feature food from some of the area’s best street food inspired restaurants, including favorites like Big's Chicken, Bollywood Theater, The Country Cat, Ember & Vine, Mediterranean Exploration Company, Olympia Provisions, Parasol, Party Downtown, Pizza Jerk, Pok Pok, Ruby Jewel, Tusk, and Wares. This year’s sponsors include Brew Dr. Kombucha, Flag & Wire Coffee Co., and S.Pellegrino.

Fee: $74-$105

Try wines from around the world while indulging in street food cuisine in wide open wine country.

