Location:Castaway Portland
Map:1900 NW 18th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Phone: 5039720194
Email:julie@classicwinesauction.com
Website:http://1001 SE Sandy Blvd.
All Dates:Jun 6, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm VIP hour - 5-6pm

Corks + Forks

Corks and Forks is a fun-filled wine tasting event perfectly designed for the urban foodie and wine lover. Nibble on delicious bites from Portland’s hottest restaurants and sip pours and new spring releases from the area’s best wineries – all without leaving the city limits. Stop by the event photo booth, enjoy live spins from the event DJ, taste special pours by guest sommeliers, and get the official wine 411 from the industry’s top experts. You can even purchase special wine packs featuring wines poured at the event. Get your friends together and don’t miss your chance to eat, drink and mingle while you experience the ultimate urban wine tasting event all in support of five local non profit partners.

 

Fee: $60 - $95

The fifth-annual urban tasting event featuring the best of Northwest wine and food.

