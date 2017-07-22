 Calendar Home
Location:Broken Top Club
Map:62000 Broken Top Dr, Bend, OR 97702
Phone: 541-383-5958
Email:gtstevens@kidscenter.org
Website:http://www.corkandbarrel.org
All Dates:Jul 20, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Winemaker Dinners
Jul 21, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm A Sip of Cork & Barrel
Jul 22, 2017 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm Grand Cru fundraiser

Cork & Barrel

Cork & Barrel is the wine event of Central Oregon. This annual fundraiser, held at Broken Top Club in July, directly benefits KIDS Center, Central Oregon's only child abuse intervention center.

This year, Cork & Barrel is bringing in featured wineries from the Willamette Valley, Columbia Gorge, and Walla Walla, along with local and regional guest chefs and restaurants for three days of events. There are winemaker dinners on July 20th, wine country exploration and small bites at A Sip of Cork & barrel on July 21st, and the exciting Live Auction and 5-course dinner at the Grand Cru fundraiser on July 22nd.

Fee: $100+

The Wine Event of Central Oregon - A Benefit for KIDS Center, a child abuse intervention center

Broken Top Club
Broken Top Club 62000 62000 Broken Top Dr, Bend, OR 97702
July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS