 Calendar Home
Location:Cooper Mountain Vineyards
Map:20121 SW Leonardo Lane, Beaverton, Oregon 97007
Phone: 503-649-0027
Email:info@coopermountainwine.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/212539182870966/
All Dates:Sep 8, 2018 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Cooper Mountain Vineyards Harvest Celebration

Cooper Mountain Vineyards will celebrate 40 years of harvesting grapes in the Willamette Valley with a harvest celebration on Saturday, September 8th from 2 pm to 5 pm. The event will feature live music, organic and biodynamic wine, local organic food vendors, an oyster shucking station provided by Taylor Shellfish, and grape stomping activities. Admission is complimentary and all ages are welcome.

Cooper Mountain Vineyards will celebrate 40 years of harvesting grapes in the Willamette Valley with a harvest celebration on Saturday, September 8th from 2 pm to 5 pm. The event will feature live music, organic and biodynamic wine, local organic food vendors, an oyster shucking station provided by Taylor Shellfish, and grape stomping activities. Admission is complimentary and all ages are welcome.
Cooper Mountain Vineyards
Cooper Mountain Vineyards 20121 20121 SW Leonardo Lane, Beaverton, Oregon 97007
September (2018)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS