Cooper Mountain Vineyards Harvest Celebration

Cooper Mountain Vineyards will celebrate 40 years of harvesting grapes in the Willamette Valley with a harvest celebration on Saturday, September 8th from 2 pm to 5 pm. The event will feature live music, organic and biodynamic wine, local organic food vendors, an oyster shucking station provided by Taylor Shellfish, and grape stomping activities. Admission is complimentary and all ages are welcome.