Location: Hip Chicks do Wine Map: 4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR, 97202, United States Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/cookie-and-wine-pairing/ All Dates: Mar 2, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Mar 3, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Mar 4, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm



Cookie and Wine Pairing

March 2nd – 4th is our 3rd Annual Cookie and Wine Pairing. We’ll be pairing 5 wines with 4 delicious Cookies for only $15 in advance or $17 at the door. We have also added a limited pairing of everyone favorite Coconut Caramel Chocolate Cookie with a sample of our Port-style Tempranillo for an additional $5.

Advance Tickets are strongly encouraged as we sell out every year. Event is come and go so you do not have to attend at a specific time. Last seating on Friday & Saturday is 7pm we will close at 8pm and Sunday last seating at 6pm closing at 7pm.

Groups of 6 or more do need to have a reservation time and can secure that by emailing events@hipchicksdowine.com

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cookie-and-wine-pairing-tickets-43046178278

