Location:Domaine Roy & Fils
Map:8351 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/concert-dinner-with-chef-vitaly-paley-and-violinist-aaron-meyer/
All Dates:Apr 29, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Concert Dinner with Chef Vitaly Paley and Violinis

On April 29th Domaine Roy et fils is excited to announce a special Concert Dinner with two well accomplished Portland based talents. James Beard award winning Chef Vitaly Paley and acclaimed Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer. The evening will begin with a four-course dining experience with Chef Paley in our Tasting Room, followed by an hour long performance by Aaron Meyer in our Barrel Room. Come enjoy an evening of Oregon elegance filled with select wine and fine artistry.

Tickets: https://admin.vinovisit.com/widget/search?wineryID=4801&eventID=47864.

Domaine Roy & Fils
Domaine Roy & Fils 97115 8351 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
