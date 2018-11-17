 Calendar Home
Location:Spindrift Cellars
Map:810 Applegate St, Philomath, OR 97370
Phone: 541-929-6555
Email:info@comptonwine.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/301516877126349/
All Dates:Nov 17, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 18, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Compton Wine Thanksgiving

The weekend before Thanksgiving join us at the winery and taste all of the Compton Family Wines. Pouring the wines Saturday & Sunday from Noon-5pm.

 

Fee: $10

Pre Thanksgiving Tasting Weekend

Spindrift Cellars
Spindrift Cellars 97370 810 Applegate St, Philomath, OR 97370
© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

