Columbia Gorge Vineyard Tour for Home Winemakers

Join Brehm Vineyards on a Pre-Harvest Vineyard tour for home winemakers! We will start the day at Peter and Faye Brehm’s 22-acre Estate Vineyard, White Salmon Vineyard. We will venture out to Oregon and Washington vineyards in the Columbia Gorge AVA that Brehm Vineyard’s sources from. Meet the growers and see where the grapes are grown just in time to plan your 2017 fermentation. Tour includes transportation to vineyards, wine tasting and a boxed lunch.



This event is designed for both experienced and aspiring home winemakers.

Fee: $65