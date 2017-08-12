 Calendar Home
Location:White Salmon Vineyard
Map:391 Newell Road, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: 509.493.4640
Email:monica@brehmvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/columbia-gorge-home-winemaker-vineyard-tour-brehm-vineyards-tickets-33412565884
All Dates:Aug 12, 2017 9:30 am - 5:00 pm The tour starts promptly at 9:30 a.m. Please arrive between 9 - 9:30 a.m.

Columbia Gorge Vineyard Tour for Home Winemakers

Join Brehm Vineyards on a Pre-Harvest Vineyard tour for home winemakers! We will start the day at Peter and Faye Brehm’s 22-acre Estate Vineyard, White Salmon Vineyard. We will venture out to Oregon and Washington vineyards in the Columbia Gorge AVA that Brehm Vineyard’s sources from. Meet the growers and see where the grapes are grown just in time to plan your 2017 fermentation. Tour includes transportation to vineyards, wine tasting and a boxed lunch.

This event is designed for both experienced and aspiring home winemakers.

Fee: $65

You love wine, have you thought about making it?

