Collecting Clones "Coury Clone"

Please join as at ArborBrook Vineyards for a fun tasting of "Coury Clone" from 5:30-7:30 on Friday 4/20. There is a $15 fee that includes samples of "Coury Clone" from ArborBrook Vineyards, David Hill, Hyland Estate, Patricia Green Cellars, & Solena paired with a small food bite. Tickets available at www.arborbrookwines.com/events up until 4/18/18.

Fee: $15