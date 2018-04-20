 Calendar Home
Location:ArborBrook Tasting Room
Map:17770 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035380959
Email:angelina@arborbrookwines.com
Website:http://www.arborbrookwines.com
All Dates:Apr 20, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Closing at 7:30

Collecting Clones "Coury Clone"

Please join as at ArborBrook Vineyards for a fun tasting of "Coury Clone" from 5:30-7:30 on Friday 4/20. There is a $15 fee that includes samples of "Coury Clone" from ArborBrook Vineyards, David Hill, Hyland Estate, Patricia Green Cellars, & Solena paired with a small food bite. Tickets available at www.arborbrookwines.com/events up until 4/18/18.

 

Fee: $15

5 Wineries Pouring Coury Clone 5:30-7:30

