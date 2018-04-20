|Location:
|ArborBrook Tasting Room
|Map:
|17770 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035380959
|Email:
|angelina@arborbrookwines.com
|Website:
|http://www.arborbrookwines.com
|All Dates:
Collecting Clones "Coury Clone"
Please join as at ArborBrook Vineyards for a fun tasting of "Coury Clone" from 5:30-7:30 on Friday 4/20. There is a $15 fee that includes samples of "Coury Clone" from ArborBrook Vineyards, David Hill, Hyland Estate, Patricia Green Cellars, & Solena paired with a small food bite. Tickets available at www.arborbrookwines.com/events up until 4/18/18.
Fee: $15
5 Wineries Pouring Coury Clone 5:30-7:30