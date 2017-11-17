 Calendar Home
Coleman Winemaker Dinner

Join the Colemans for an evening of handcrafted Italian food and ambiance at AgriVino. Chef Dario Pisoni will create a wonderful menu paired with Coleman wines. We can't wait to share this experience with you!

Friday, November 17, 7:00 PM
10280 Oak Springs Farm Rd, Carlton, OR
(use Google maps only)

Dinner and Wines - $85 per person
Cellar Club Member (and spouse) Dinner and Wines - $70 per person

Reservations via Open Table at http://www.agrivinocarlton.com/menu-marquee/ (scroll to bottom)

CELLAR CLUB - To receive your club member discount, when you make your reservation on Open Table, indicate in 'NOTES' that you (and spouse if applicable) are a Coleman Cellar Club member. Your discount will be applied. (A gratuity is not included).

Questions? Please email us at info@colemanwine.com or pisoni_catering@hotmail.com

Please make your reservation early to assure space in this lovely dining room.

 

