Coelho Winery Thanksgiving Weekend in Wine Country

Join us Thanksgiving Weekend, Friday through Sunday, for the launch of our newest product…..Pinot Nouveau! It’s fruity, juicy, right out of the fermenter, available by the growler, and ready to party!



$10 admission fee (free to Wine/Port club members) for tastes of any 5 of our wines and a glass of Pinot Nouveau. Complimentary finger food.



Growler fills of Pinot Nouveau will be available for purchase. We have growlers or bring your own!

