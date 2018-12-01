 Calendar Home
Location:Coelho Winery
Map:111 5th St, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5038359305
Email:info@coelhowinery.com
Website:http://https://coelhowinery.com/events/
All Dates:Dec 1, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Doors open at 5:30pm Music starts at 6:30pm

Coelho Winery presents Ramana Vieira Fado Concert

Come and be prepared to be mesmerized by Ramana Vieira’s extraordinary gifts of a soulful voice and wide range of emotions, which evokes images of “Old World” Portugal. Bringing this 15th century style into modern times is her trademark; she has been called the “New Voice of Portuguese World Music.”

Saturday, December 1, 2018 Doors open at 5:30pm. Music 6:30pm – 8:30pm.
$25.00 per person in advance, $30 at the door.

Purchase tickets by phoning 503-835-9305 or by our website https://coelhowinery.com/events/

 

Fee: $25.00 Ticket purchase in advance 30.00 at door

Coelho Winery
Coelho Winery 97101 111 5th St, Amity, Oregon 97101
