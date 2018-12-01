|Location:
|Coelho Winery
|Map:
|111 5th St, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5038359305
|Email:
|info@coelhowinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://coelhowinery.com/events/
|All Dates:
Coelho Winery presents Ramana Vieira Fado Concert
Come and be prepared to be mesmerized by Ramana Vieira’s extraordinary gifts of a soulful voice and wide range of emotions, which evokes images of “Old World” Portugal. Bringing this 15th century style into modern times is her trademark; she has been called the “New Voice of Portuguese World Music.”
Saturday, December 1, 2018 Doors open at 5:30pm. Music 6:30pm – 8:30pm.
$25.00 per person in advance, $30 at the door.
Purchase tickets by phoning 503-835-9305 or by our website https://coelhowinery.com/events/
