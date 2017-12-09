 Calendar Home
Location:Coelho Winery
Map:111 5th St, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5038359305
Email:ed@coelhowinery.com
Website:http://coelhowinery.com/events/
All Dates:Dec 9, 2017 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Doors open at 5:30pm. Music 6:30 &ndash; 8:30pm

Coelho Winery presents Ramana Vieira

She’s Back! American Fado singer, Ramana Vieira will be performing December 9, 2017.

American Fado singer, Ramana Vieira was born with Fado music in her blood. Her grandfather was a famous musician and composer from Madeira Island in Portugal, and while born in San Leandro, CA to Portuguese immigrants, Vieira was exposed to traditional Fado music at a young age. To enhance her natural gift for music, Vieira later attended The American Conservatory Theatre to train under Faith Winthrop. It wasn’t until a trip to Portugal, where she had the opportunity to perform with local Fado musicians, that Vieira decided to embrace her Portuguese roots and invest herself fully into Fado music

Join us for a wonderful evening of Music, Food, and Wine! A must see live concert!

Doors open at 5:30pm. Music 6:30 – 8:30pm
$25 in advance, $30 at the door.
Wine Club Members Receive Event Discount.
Wine and small plates will be available for purchase.

 

Fee: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Coelho Winery
Coelho Winery 97101 111 5th St, Amity, Oregon 97101
