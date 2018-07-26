 Calendar Home
Location:Coelho Winery
Map:111 5th St, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5038359305
Email:info@coelhowinery.com
Website:http://https://coelhowinery.com/events/
All Dates:Jul 26, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Coelho Winery Pre-IPNC Winemaker’s Dinner

Coelho Winery is hosting a pre-IPNC (International Pinot Noir Celebration) dinner and would love to have you join us. Join hosts Dave & Deolinda Coelho and winemaker Chris Bertsche for a festive evening filled with lively conversation, laughter and stories.
Enjoy delicious wines paired with culinary excellence and an unforgettable dining experience. The evening will start with hor d’oeuvres and Rosé at Coelho Winery from 6:00 to 6:45. A little stroll around the corner to the highly acclaimed Blue Goat Restaurant will start a culinary adventure into the 4-course menu created by Chef Thomas Ghinazzi using local and seasonal foods. This delicious meal will be paired with Coelho Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs, finishing off with our luscious Aventura Port style dessert wine. Availability: Limited to 40 Seats Price: 140.00 per person
For tickets, please go directly to the Blue Goat site: http://www.amitybluegoat.com/events/ or email: amitybluegoat@gmail.com
Time: 6:00pm to 6:45pm Coelho Winery
7:00pm to 9:00pm Blue Goat

 

Fee: $140.00 per Person

Coelho Winery is hosting a pre-IPNC (International Pinot Noir Celebration) dinner and would love to have you join us. Join hosts Dave & Deolinda Coelho and winemaker Chris Bertsche for a festive evening filled with lively conversation, laughter and stories. Enjoy delicious wines paired with culinary excellence and an unforgettable dining experience. The evening will start with hor d’oeuvres ...
Coelho Winery
Coelho Winery 97101 111 5th St, Amity, Oregon 97101
July (2018)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS