Coelho Winery Pre-IPNC Winemaker’s Dinner

Coelho Winery is hosting a pre-IPNC (International Pinot Noir Celebration) dinner and would love to have you join us. Join hosts Dave & Deolinda Coelho and winemaker Chris Bertsche for a festive evening filled with lively conversation, laughter and stories.

Enjoy delicious wines paired with culinary excellence and an unforgettable dining experience. The evening will start with hor d’oeuvres and Rosé at Coelho Winery from 6:00 to 6:45. A little stroll around the corner to the highly acclaimed Blue Goat Restaurant will start a culinary adventure into the 4-course menu created by Chef Thomas Ghinazzi using local and seasonal foods. This delicious meal will be paired with Coelho Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs, finishing off with our luscious Aventura Port style dessert wine. Availability: Limited to 40 Seats Price: 140.00 per person

For tickets, please go directly to the Blue Goat site: http://www.amitybluegoat.com/events/ or email: amitybluegoat@gmail.com

Time: 6:00pm to 6:45pm Coelho Winery

7:00pm to 9:00pm Blue Goat

Fee: $140.00 per Person