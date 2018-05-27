 Calendar Home
Location:Coelho Winery
Map:111 5th St, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5038359305
Email:trcw@coelhowinery.com
Website:http://https://coelhowinery.com/events/
All Dates:May 26, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 27, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 28, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Coelho Winery Memorial Day Weekend Celebration

Coelho Winery is turning back the clock on tasting fees. Enjoy a half price tasting fee of $10.00 for Red or White flights (tasting fee can be used towards your wine purchase). Free hor d’oeuvres included.

This Memorial Day we would like to celebrate our Military by providing Complimentary tasting fees for Veterans and active military with military ID. Complimentary tastings as well for Coelho Wine Club Members.

 

Fee: $10.00 (Can be used towards wine purchase)

