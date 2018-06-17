Coelho Winery Father's Day Celebration

We will be grilling up heaps of fresh oysters! Enjoy Dave Coelho’s famous clam chowder, grilled oysters and fantastic wine. Free tasting for Dad and the first 20 Dads to arrive will receive a Coelho baseball cap. Bring Dad and the family out for this annual picnic event on the Coelho crush pad.



Food will be served between 12:00pm - 3:00pm. Make sure to wish Ed a Happy Father's Day, he will be grilling the oysters.

Fee: $Fees for food , wine & flights will apply