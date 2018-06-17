 Calendar Home
Location:Coelho Winery
Map:111 5th St, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5038359305
Email:trcw@coelhowinery.com
Website:http://https://coelhowinery.com/events/
All Dates:Jun 17, 2018 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm Food served from 12:00 to 3:00 pm. Tasting room opened from 11:00am - 5:00pm

Coelho Winery Father's Day Celebration

We will be grilling up heaps of fresh oysters! Enjoy Dave Coelho’s famous clam chowder, grilled oysters and fantastic wine. Free tasting for Dad and the first 20 Dads to arrive will receive a Coelho baseball cap. Bring Dad and the family out for this annual picnic event on the Coelho crush pad.

Food will be served between 12:00pm - 3:00pm. Make sure to wish Ed a Happy Father's Day, he will be grilling the oysters.

 

Fee: $Fees for food , wine & flights will apply

Coelho Winery
Coelho Winery 97101 111 5th St, Amity, Oregon 97101
