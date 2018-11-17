 Calendar Home
Location:Adelsheim
Map:16800 Northeast Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503.538.3652
Website:http://www.adelsheim.com/events-1/2018/11/club-party
All Dates:Nov 17, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Club Release Party

After forty years of winemaking, this November, Adelsheim is delighted to share our first vintage of sparkling wine! Come enjoy live music by guitarist Lance Vallis, small bites catered by our local favorite R&R Culinaire, and sip our spectacular, limited production, Sparkling Brut Rosé!

 

Fee: $Complimentary for Club Adelsheim members; $25/person for non-members.

We’re bubbling over with excitement to share a special treat with our Club Adelsheim members.

