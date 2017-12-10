 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars
Map:214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-487-6692
Email:website@cliffcreekwines.com
Website:http://www.cliffcreek.com
All Dates:Dec 9, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Dec 10, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Club Pick Up Party

Come and pickup your club wines and stock up for your December holiday dinners and celebrations:

Beautiful bites are being paired at our Newberg tasting room by Chef Sandy


Come and pickup your club wines and stock up for your December holiday dinners and celebrations:Beautiful bites are being paired at our Newberg tasting room by Chef Sandy
Cliff Creek Cellars
Cliff Creek Cellars 97132 214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
December (2017)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS