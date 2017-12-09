|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars
|Map:
|1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525
|Phone:
|541-855-5330
|Email:
|website@cliffcreekwines.com
|Website:
|http://www.cliffcreek.com
|All Dates:
Club Pick Up Party
Come and pickup your club wines and stock up for your December holiday dinners and celebrations:
Beautiful bites are being paired at our Newberg tasting room by Chef Sandy
Club Pick Up Party
Come and pickup your club wines and stock up for your December holiday dinners and celebrations:Beautiful bites are being paired at our Newberg tasting room by Chef Sandy
Cliff Creek Cellars
Cliff Creek Cellars 97525 1015 McDonough Road, Gold Hill, OR 97525