Cloverdayle Concert

Come on out and join us at our beautiful Legacy Estate Vineyard for a night full of fun, music, dancing and of course..wine! Nashville based husband and wife songwriting team, Cloverdayle will be returning this year for another great show and you don’t want to miss it!



Frequently asked questions:



What is the cost? $15

What is the cost for Wine Club? $10

Are there tickets? YES

Is it kid friendly? YES

Is it pet friendly? YES

What is the dress code? Casual

Is food included? NO, food available for purchase

Can I make dietary requests? NO

Can I bring outside food or alcohol? NO

Is wine included in cost? 1 glass for stockholders and wine club

If I don’t drink, is it cheaper? NO

Is transportation offered? NO

Are refunds allowed? NO

