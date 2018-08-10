 Calendar Home
Location:Legacy
Map:1600 Oak Grove Rd, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-623-2405
Email:Tastingroom@eolahillswinery.com
Website:http://eolahillswinery.com/
All Dates:Aug 10, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Cloverdayle Concert

Come on out and join us at our beautiful Legacy Estate Vineyard for a night full of fun, music, dancing and of course..wine! Nashville based husband and wife songwriting team, Cloverdayle will be returning this year for another great show and you don’t want to miss it!

Frequently asked questions:

What is the cost? $15
What is the cost for Wine Club? $10
Are there tickets? YES
Is it kid friendly? YES
Is it pet friendly? YES
What is the dress code? Casual
Is food included? NO, food available for purchase
Can I make dietary requests? NO
Can I bring outside food or alcohol? NO
Is wine included in cost? 1 glass for stockholders and wine club
If I don’t drink, is it cheaper? NO
Is transportation offered? NO
Are refunds allowed? NO

 

Fee: $15

Legacy
Legacy 97304 1600 Oak Grove Rd, Salem, OR 97304
