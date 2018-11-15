Classic Wines Auction – Fall Winemaker Dinners

The Fall Winemaker Dinner series presented by Classic WinesAuction partners top-rated Portland chefs with premier Pacific Northwest winemakers for one-of-a-kind, multi-course meals featuring curated wine pairings. All ticket proceeds benefit five local nonprofit organizations: Metropolitan Family Service, YWCA Clark County, Friends of the Children, New Avenues for Youth and Unity Center for Behavioral Health.



Canopy with Ken Wright Cellars – 425 NW 9th Ave., Portland



The Hairy Lobster with Leah Jorgensen Wines – 900 NW 11th Ave., Portland



|| Solito with L’Angolo Estate – 627 SW Washington St., Portland



Imperial with J.K. Carriere – 410 SW Broadway, Portland



Quaintrelle Spirits Tasting Dinner – 3936 N Mississippi Ave., Portland



Ringside Steakhouse with Long Shadows Vintners – 2165 W Burnside St., Portland



Serratto with Holloran Vineyards Cellars – 2112 NW Kearney St., Portland



Terrane Italian Kitchen @ The Porter Hotel with Hawks View Winery – 1355 SW 2nd Ave., Portland



(All dinners begin at 6:30 p.m.)