Classic Wines Auction – Fall Winemaker Dinners

The Fall Winemaker Dinner series presented by Classic WinesAuction partners top-rated Portland chefs with premier Pacific Northwest winemakers for one-of-a-kind, multi-course meals featuring curated wine pairings. All ticket proceeds benefit five local nonprofit organizations: Metropolitan Family Service, YWCA Clark County, Friends of the Children, New Avenues for Youth and Unity Center for Behavioral Health.

Aviary with Goodfellow Family Cellars – 1733 NE Alberta St., Portland

Bluehour with Script Cellars & Adega NW – 250 NW 13th Ave., Portland

LeChon with Willamette Valley Vineyards – 113 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland

King Tide with Patton Valley Vineyard – 1510 SW Harbor Way, Portland

Little Bird Bistro with Johan Vineyards – 219 SW 6th Ave., Portland

Park Avenue Fine Wine with Lingua Franca – 626 SW Park Ave., Portland

(All dinners begin at 6:30 p.m.)

