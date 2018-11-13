Classic Wines Auction – Fall Winemaker Dinner

The Fall Winemaker Dinner series presented by Classic WinesAuction partners top-rated Portland chefs with premier Pacific Northwest winemakers for one-of-a-kind, multi-course meals featuring curated wine pairings. All ticket proceeds benefit five local nonprofit organizations: Metropolitan Family Service, YWCA Clark County, Friends of the Children, New Avenues for Youth and Unity Center for Behavioral Health.



Arden Wine Bar + Kitchen with Minimus Wines – 417 NW 10th Ave., Portland



Cellar Z with Soter Winery – 2340 W Burnside St., Portland



DOC with Angela Estate – 5519 NE 30th Ave., Portland



Enoteca Nostrana with Cameron Winery – 1401 SE Morrison St., Portland



St. Jack with Vincent Wine Company – 1610 NW 23rd Ave., Portland



Yakuza Lounge with Jackalope Wine Cellar – 5411 NE 30th Ave., Portland



(All dinners begin at 6:30 p.m.)