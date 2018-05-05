 Calendar Home
Location:Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Map:501 S. Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone: 5036232405
Email:paige@eolahillswinery.com
Website:http://eolahillswinery.com
All Dates:May 5, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is back and we are ready to celebrate at Eola Hills! Join us during tasting room hours for street tacos, a photo booth and more Cinco de Mayo festivities!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

