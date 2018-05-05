|Location:
|Eola Hills Wine Cellars
|501 S. Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
|5036232405
|paige@eolahillswinery.com
|http://eolahillswinery.com
Cinco de Mayo
Cinco de Mayo is back and we are ready to celebrate at Eola Hills! Join us during tasting room hours for street tacos, a photo booth and more Cinco de Mayo festivities!
Eola Hills Wine Cellars
