Chocolate Truffles & Wine Pairing

The Carlton Winemakers Studio will be pairing Élevée’s Pinot noir and a selection of other wines from our producers with Chocolate truffles prepared by Buddy from Moonshine Chocolates. Enjoy these delicious treats while sipping wine and experimenting with pairing particular flavors with the wines to enhance your tasting experience. Complimentary for wine club members; $20 for non-club guests.

Email Whitney or call 503.852.6100 to RSVP and get more details.