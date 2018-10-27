|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg
|Map:
|214 East First Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503-487-6692
|Email:
|tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/chocolate-pairing-31373.html
|All Dates:
Chocolate Pairing
We will have amazing chocolates to pair with our beautiful wines all weekend long!
Chocolate Pairing
We will have amazing chocolates to pair with our beautiful wines all weekend long!
Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg
Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg 97132 214 East First Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132