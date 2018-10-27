 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg
Map:214 East First Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-487-6692
Email:tastingroom@cliffcreek.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/chocolate-pairing-31373.html
All Dates:Oct 27, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Chocolate Pairing

We will have amazing chocolates to pair with our beautiful wines all weekend long!

